Dave Abbruzzese Hall of Fame Snub a Travesty

LoudWire.com reports – “Yesterday (Dec. 20), the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2017 was revealed. While many were excited to see Pearl Jam get the nod in their first year of eligibility, their induction will not come without some controversy. Former drummer Dave Abbruzzese was one of the names left off Pearl Jam’s ballot, and he spoke out when the original nominations were announced earlier this year.”

Read More: Dave Abbruzzese Still Puzzled Over Rock Hall of Fame Snub | http://loudwire.com/pearl-jam-drummer-dave-abbruzzese-rock-hall-snub-travesty/?trackback=tsmclip