LouWire.com reports – “Nine Inch Nails are embracing the heavy once again! You can hear for yourself in the new track, “Burning Bright (Field on Fire).”

Nine Inch Nails’ most recent album, 2013’s Hesitation Marks, didn’t quite cater to the fans who prefer a more metal-influenced NIN. In Trent Reznor’s surprise announcement last week, he revealed longtime film score partner Atticus Ross was now a member of Nine Inch Nails.”

Read More: Nine Inch Nails’ New Song ‘Burning Bright’ Is REALLY Heavy | http://loudwire.com/nine-inch-nails-burning-bright/?trackback=tsmclip