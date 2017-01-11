Ann Wilson of Heart Announces Solo US tour

January 11, 2017 Rock Daypop
Wilson.png

UltimateClassicRock.com reports that Ann Willson has announced 20, solo, tour dates that will span the United States, in 2017, titled ‘The Ann Willson of Hear Tour’. “The stage is a magical place where I can be beautifully in and out of control, where I can build a fire and then jump into it,” Wilson says in a press release announcing the tour.

