Eddie Vedder Performs at Obama’s Farewell Address

January 11, 2017 Rock Daypop
tmpce0ed47d-577d-4121-b1e5-b68c8bd82600.jpg

Eddie Vedder entertained the crowd at Obama’s Farewell Address with a four song set before Obama took the podium. Vedder started out with an acoustic performance of “Rise,” a song from his Into the Wild soundtrack. Both Obama and Vedder are fellow Chicagoans.

Read More: Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Performs at Obama’s Farewell Speech | http://loudwire.com/pearl-jam-eddie-vedder-performs-president-obama-farewell-address/?trackback=tsmclip

Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder Performs at President Obama’s Farewell Address

Via loudwire.com
Before Obama took to the podium in his hometown of Chicago, fellow Chicagoan Eddie Vedder…
 