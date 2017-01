RollingStone.com reports that ‘Glenn Song’ is being given away for free on Seger’s website to honor Frey on the one year anniversary of his death. “It’s obviously not meant to be a hit,” Seger says. “There’s no chorus per se or title section or anything. The idea was just to honor his memory and talk, very specifically, about my impression of him in 1966 when we first met.”

Editorial credit: DFree / Shutterstock, Inc.