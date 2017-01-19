James Hetfield Narrates Porn Themed Documentary

Not so far outside the scope of Heavy Metal music, James Hetfield, of Metalica glory, will be narrating a new documentary titled Addicted to Porn: Chasing the Cardboard Butterfly. The Documentary will explore the dangers porn addiction and delves into the impact that pornography has on societies around the globe and how modern technology has made it easier access for youths.

Editorial credit: Sterling Munksgard / Shutterstock, Inc.