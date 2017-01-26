Frances Bean Cobain Fights Husband Over Kurt Cobain Guitar

Frances Bean Cobain is knee deep in divorce proceedings with, soon to be Ex-Husband Isaiah Silva. LoudWire.com reports “one of the key pieces of property involved in Frances Bean Cobain‘s divorce proceedings with Isaiah Silva is the Kurt Cobain 1959 Martin D-18E acoustic guitar that the musician played during his MTV Unplugged appearance. Silva is reportedly in possession of the guitar and has claimed that Cobain gifted the prized instrument to him, while Cobain claims that she would never have given away the family heirloom and wants the courts to help her get it back.”

