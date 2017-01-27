Pearl Jam induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

“According to Cleveland.com, Neil Young and RUSH’s Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee will induct PEARL JAM and YES, respectively, into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in April.” Resports BlabberMouth.net “The ceremony will take place on Friday, April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Read more at http://www.blabbermouth.net/news/neil-young-rush-geddy-lee-and-alex-lifeson-to-induct-pearl-jam-yes-into-rock-and-roll-hall-of-fame/#y0qBOEYpsLBsesex.99

Editorial credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock, Inc.

Editorial credit: Matteo Chinellato / Shutterstock, Inc.