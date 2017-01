RollingStone.com shares that Geoff Nicholls, Black Sabbath’s longtime keyboardist who performed with the heavy metal legends for 25 years, died Saturday following a battle with lung cancer. He was 68.

“I’m so saddened to hear the loss of one of my dearest and closest friends Geoff Nicholls,” Tony Iommi wrote on Facebook Saturday.

