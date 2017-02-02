Yoko’s Life with John Lennon Movie

It’s been reported that Yoko Ono will produce a film about her realtionship with John Lennon. The film has yet to be titled but is currently in the scripting phase now with Anthony McCarten, who’s also listed among the producers.

“His previous credits include the Oscar-nominated screenplay for The Theory of Everything, which offered a look at the life and legacy of groundbreaking physicist Stephen Hawking.” reports UltimateClassicRock.com

Editorial credit: emka74 / Shutterstock, Inc.