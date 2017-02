School Boy Shorts and Tie have never raocked as hard as when AC/DC guitarist Angus Young sports them live on stage. Recently Angus made a guest appearance with GUNS N’ ROSES Friday night (February 10) in Sydney, Australia.

Young joined the band to perform the AC/DC songs “Whole Lotta Rosie” and “Riff Raff”.

Read more at http://www.blabbermouth.net/news/angus-young-joins-guns-n-roses-on-stage-in-sydney-video/#rxDKIhlTJ1re3iIf.99

Editorial credit: Dave Hewison Photography / Shutterstock, Inc.