Bowie’s Grammy Wins

February 13, 2017 Rock Daypop
David Bowie didn’t have a lot of Grammy luck during his lifetime, but his fortunes changed in a big way last night (Feb. 12), when his final album, Blackstar, took home all five awards for which it had been nominated, writes Diffuser.fm

However Bowie himself may have felt about awards, the night clearly left his son, director Duncan Jones, in a reflective mood, Diffuser.fm continued

